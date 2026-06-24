Rain lashes parts of Himachal, MeT predicts wet spell for next six days

23:40

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Intermittent spells of heavy rainfall were witnessed in several parts of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Wednesday, while sharp showers lashed state capital Shimla and adjoining areas.



The Shimla meteorological centre has forecast light to moderate rain and snowfall at several places across the state on June 29 and 30, while similar rainy conditions may prevail at isolated places between June 25 and 28.



On Wednesday, Sundernagar in Mandi district received 30.2 mm rains, followed by Solan 12 mm, Shimla 9.6 m, Rohru 6.0 mm, Berthin 5.6 mm, Jubbarhatti 5.3 mm, Chopal 5.0 mm, and Chamba 2 mm.



The sky remained overcast as cool winds swept Shimla and adjoining areas.



Dry weather prevailed in lower areas of the state. -- PTI