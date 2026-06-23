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Punjab CM viral video row: Haryana cops arrest two

Wed, 24 June 2026
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann/File image
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann/File image
The Haryana police on Tuesday arrested two men after registering a case on a complaint by a person who alleged that he was approached for procuring a fabricated forensic report of a viral video linked to the controversy involving the Punjab chief minister.

The development comes amid a political storm triggered by an alleged objectionable video over which the Akal Takht, the supreme temporal body of Sikhs, had issued an edict against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on June 15.

The edict came after Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj claimed that the video -- purportedly showing a man resembling Mann -- was found to be "authentic" by the two forensic laboratories.

Mann has already rejected the video, saying it was "false propaganda" aimed at defaming him. The Punjab AAP had also claimed that forensic tests by two labs showed that the man in the alleged objectionable video was not Bhagwant Mann.

AAP's Punjab president Aman Arora on Tuesday slammed the Haryana police's action, saying it is in BJP's control and "they can do whatever they want, initiate any inquiry they choose and make any allegation they wish".

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