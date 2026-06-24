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POCSO case sought against Vijay minister

Wed, 24 June 2026
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Tamil Nadu higher education minister P Viswanathan/ANI Photo
Tamil Nadu higher education minister P Viswanathan/ANI Photo
A Madras high court advocate, Saranya Natarajan, on Wednesday said she had lodged a formal complaint with the Tamil Nadu police chief demanding action under the POCSO Act against state higher education minister P Viswanathan for "touching schoolgirls inappropriately."

The complaint stems from a video circulating on social media from a drug awareness marathon held last Sunday in the Melur assembly constituency in Madurai.

The video purportedly shows the minister interacting inappropriately with schoolgirls estimated to be between 10 and 15 years of age.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Natarajan demanded the immediate resignation or dismissal of the minister from the cabinet.

She also demanded registration of a case and swift action under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and called for immediate psychological counselling for the affected children to safeguard their mental well-being. -- PTI

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