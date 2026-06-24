No reaction from PM, HM, RSS: Raut on Ram Mandir theft

13:17

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the recent Ram Mandir donation controversy, alleging that "no action" would be taken against thieves associated with the alleged controversy.



Raut levelled serious allegations against the ruling BJP government over the alleged misuse of land and funds in religious infrastructure projects, questioning the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.



Addressing the press conferences, Raut said, "In this country, no action is taken against thieves, especially those associated with the BJP."



"Did Modi ji say something on the issue?... Union Home Minister Amit Shah said something...RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said something....The big leaders of the country are not speaking on matters related to temples and are sitting with their eyes, ears and mouth closed," he said.



Escalating his attack, the Rajya Sabha MP said that earlier BJP leaders had used historical references of invaders to target temple-related issues, but now, according to him, the situation had reversed.



"Earlier, BJP leaders used to use the names of Mahmood Ghaznavi and Babar to talk about loot in Somnath temple and Ayodhya. But now those names have been left behind, and Babar and Mahmood Ghaznavi have been born within the BJP," he alleged.



The remarks came after allegations were made by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between Rs7 crore and Rs7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir. Following the allegations, on June 14, the state government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged scam involving offerings made at the Ram Mandir, following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust.