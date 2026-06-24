Nearly 19.8 lakh children to receive polio vaccine in Kerala on June 28

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Nearly 19.8 lakh children below the age of five will receive the oral polio vaccine across Kerala on June 28 as part of the nationwide pulse polio immunisation programme, health minister K Muraleedharan said on Wednesday.



The minister said 19,80,224 children had been identified for coverage under the campaign and urged parents and guardians to ensure that all eligible children receive the vaccine on the designated day.



To implement the drive, the state will set up 22,288 vaccination booths and deploy 46,663 trained volunteers, he said in a statement.



The state-level inauguration of the programme will be held at the Government Mother and Child Hospital, Thycaud, on June 28.



Vaccination booths will function at government hospitals, health centres, family health centres, urban health centres, anganwadis, schools, private hospitals and other public locations to ensure maximum coverage. -- PTI