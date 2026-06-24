Must look ahead, not remain stuck in past: Mehbooba on Kashmiri Pandits

17:32

-- ANI

In a significant appeal aimed at reconciliation and improved welfare, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday urged a shift in the discourse surrounding the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits.Speaking in Anantnag, the former Chief Minister emphasised that the responsibility for reintegrating the community lies as much with the local populace as it does with the state.Mufti pleaded for social healing, pushing back against the tendency to dwell on past grievances. "People living here have a greater role to play than the government," she stated. "We must look ahead, not remain stuck in the past."She pointed to the lived realities of Kashmiri Pandits who migrated back under the government's 'PM Package' for employment, highlighting that many are struggling with inadequate living conditions."Many Kashmiri Pandits who returned under the PM package live in poor housing, with water and electricity problems," Mufti noted. "They need special support and care."Beyond basic amenities, Mufti proposed a more comprehensive approach to rehabilitation that integrates physical and cultural support.She proposed investing in more robust housing and infrastructure to ensure that returnees have a dignified standard of living and acknowledged the importance of heritage. She called for the construction of "larger facilities and temples," framing these as essential to the identity and comfort of the returning community.Earlier, the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court at Srinagar issued notice to the respondents in a writ petition filed by The Displaced Kashmiri Residents Housing Cooperative Ltd., seeking implementation of long-pending rehabilitation commitments made for displaced Kashmiri Pandits.The petition is being pursued through Advocates Satya Anand Sabharwal and Sikander Hyaat Khan. The petitioner society, registered under the J&K Self-Reliant Cooperative Act, 1999, has approached the High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution, alleging that despite policy decisions, parliamentary recommendations, government orders, and judicial recognition extending over more than fifteen years, authorities have failed to operationalise rehabilitation measures for displaced Kashmiri Pandits.