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Minor girl dies by suicide in Mangaluru; man booked under POCSO

Wed, 24 June 2026
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A 17-year-old girl died allegedly by suicide here and police have booked a man under the POCSO Act, rape and abetment of suicide charges in connection with the case, officials said on Wednesday.

The girl was found hanging at her residence on June 23 evening, they said.

Her parents, in their complaint, alleged that she was pregnant, officials said.

According to police sources, the girl is said to have left behind a note addressed to her parents in which she allegedly referred to having made a mistake and mentioned that "he is happy", referring to the man who allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The note also reportedly contained references to certain Hindu organisations not having come to her assistance, they said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's parents, Surathkal police registered an FIR against one person identified as Aneesh Poojary under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, rape and abetment of suicide. -- PTI

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