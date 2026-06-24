Maha Speaker mispronounces Asha Bhosle's father's name

14:16

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Wednesday expressed regret for incorrectly uttering certain words while reading obituary references in the House on the first day of the monsoon session.



Narwekar said the inadvertent error was caused by technical issues and an unclear printed copy of the speech, and that he had had no intention of hurting anyone's sentiments.



"Some technical errors led me to utter a few words incorrectly while reading the obituary references on Monday. The printed copy of the speech available to me was unclear. What happened was unintentional," he said.



The Speaker said he regretted the incident if it upset anybody.



"If anyone's sentiments have been hurt because of it, I express my regret. I had no intention of hurting anyone's feelings," Narwekar said.



Stating that he was equally proud of the Marathi language, Narwekar said he had delivered several speeches in Marathi in the past and urged members to take those into consideration.



The clarification came amid criticism over the mispronunciation of certain Marathi words while reading obituary references for legendary playback singers Asha Bhosle and Suman Kalyanpur, and former legislators in the assembly.



Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Tuesday lambasted Narwekar for "butchering" Marathi while reading out a condolence motion for singing icon Asha Bhosle in the House.



Narwekar referred to renowned singer-actor Deenanath Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle's father, as "Deendayal Mangeshkar", yet not a single MLA present in the House felt like objecting, the MNS chief said.



It was a "condolence motion for Marathi language" and not for Asha Bhosle, he said in a scathing Facebook post, adding that it would have made little difference if Narwekar had delivered the motion in Swahili or Hebrew, because nobody could understand his Marathi, he said.



Asha Bhosle (92), who ruled Bollywood music for over eight decades, died at a Mumbai hospital on April 12.



The House also condoled the demise of former members Anantrao Thopte, Vithalrao Dhote, Baliram Kotkar-Patil, Krishnarao Deshmukh, Patlya Mawaskar, Vasantrao Suryavanshi, Suresh Kumar Jethliya, Usha Devi Jagdale and Shankuntala Sharma. PTI