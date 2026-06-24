Local BJP leader beaten to death in Odisha's Kendrapara

20:18

A local Bharatiya Janata Party leader was beaten to death allegedly by a drunk man following a heated altercation in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said on Wednesday.



The incident took place at Ramnagar village within Jamboo Marine police station limits on Tuesday night.



The deceased has been identified as Tapan Das (51), police said.



According to police, the accused, Sanjay Mandal (26), a mason from the same village, was allegedly drunk when he got into an argument with Das.



The verbal altercation soon turned violent, and Mandal allegedly attacked Das with a wooden plank. Das sustained severe injuries and died on the spot, police said.



Following the incident, locals overpowered the accused and handed him over to police. The wooden plank allegedly used in the crime was also seized.



The body of the deceased was sent to the District Headquarters Hospital in Kendrapara for post-mortem examination.



A murder case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact motive behind the killing and the circumstances that led to the fatal confrontation, said Anita Swain, inspector-in-charge of Jamboo Marine police station. -- PTI