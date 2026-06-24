Iranian diplomat says nuclear site inspections would come only after...

17:09

An Iranian diplomat on Wednesday dismissed comments made by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stating that inspections of Iran's nuclear facilities would only be considered after a final agreement is reached between Iran and the United States.



Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's deputy foreign minister, made the remarks in a post on X in response to comments earlier in the day by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi during a visit to Japan.



"No meeting was held with Grossi in Switzerland, despite his request. Nor is there any plan to grant access to the facilities that were attacked or to nuclear material," Gharibabadi wrote.



He added that such matters would be addressed "only within the framework of a final agreement" and would depend on "practical action by the other side to lift all sanctions and other measures."



Gharibabadi also criticized what he described as efforts to influence the process through public messaging, saying, "You cannot advance a 'stir up and take over' policy through media hype." -- Agencies