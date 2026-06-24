India-China trade via Lipulekh Pass to resume after 6 yrs

19:16

The first batch of 26 Indian traders is expected to enter the Chinese territory of Tibet through the Lipulekh pass on June 26, marking the resumption of border trade after a six-year hiatus, according to administrative sources in Dharchula.



Ashish Joshi, Trade Officer and Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), said that 26 trade passes have been issued, which include 17 traders and nine helpers. A customs office has also been opened at Gunji to facilitate the process.



"We expect the first batch of Indian traders to reach Tibet on June 26, as they have already stored their goods in warehouses at villages near the Lipulekh pass," Joshi said.



The administration has received applications from more than 103 traders and is currently planning to issue trade passes for a second batch of 25 traders shortly.



To assist the traders, the administration has designated a spot near Nabhidhang for mules and horses to transport goods to the Lipulekh pass, which is located nearly 600 metres from the site.



The Indo-China border trade originally resumed in 1991 but was suspended in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Jeewan Singh Rongkali, president of the Bharat-Cheen Vyapar Samiti in Dharchula, said the returning traders face immediate logistical challenges.



"Upon reaching the Tibetan mart, our immediate priority is to check the condition of our goods stored there six years ago. Only after assessing the damage will we approach the government for a relief package to help compensate for the losses incurred due to delayed storage," Rongkali said. -- PTI