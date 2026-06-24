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India, US conclude two-day trade talks

Wed, 24 June 2026
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India and the US on Wednesday concluded two-day ministerial-level talks on the proposed first phase of the bilateral trade agreement (BTA), a framework for which was announced in February this year.

Both sides are looking at finalising the talks before the expiry of the 10 per cent temporary tariffs imposed by the US on all its trading partners on February 24. The tariffs will expire on July 24.

The talks were held between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer here.

"Concluded a series of meetings with @USTradeRep Ambassador Jamieson Greer and his delegation this morning. We reviewed progress of the ongoing India-US trade discussions and explored avenues to further deepen our economic partnership.

"I appreciate Ambassador Greer's leadership and the sustained efforts of both teams in advancing our discussions in a constructive and forward-looking manner," Goyal said in a social media post. PTI

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