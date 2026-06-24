IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in Mumbai

09:55

Heavy rain lashed Mumbai through the night, leading to widespread waterlogging in several low-lying areas of the city, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD)issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai and adjoining districts.



The alert, issued early Wednesday morning, warned of moderate to intense spells of rain over Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Sindhudurg for a short-duration nowcast window, advising residents to take necessary precautions.



The broader day-long alert picture has Mumbai, its suburbs and Palghar on red alert, Thane on orange, and Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg on yellow.



According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the nowcast warning remained in force till 10:00 am as intermittent heavy showers continued across the city and suburbs, accompanied by cloudy skies and chances of lightning and thunder.



Despite the intense rainfall, the Western Railway confirmed that suburban train services on key routes, including the Harbour Line and Churchgate-Dahanu corridor, were running normally during the morning rush hours.



However, persistent overnight showers triggered waterlogging in parts of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.



According to the BMC, the Andheri subway was shut for vehicular movement after it was inundated due to heavy waterlogging caused by incessant rains.



As per BMC rainfall data recorded between 8 am and 11 pm on June 23, the city received an average rainfall of 56 mm, while the eastern suburbs recorded 23 mm and the western suburbs received 33 mm.



During the one hour between 10 pm and 11 pm, several locations in the western suburbs recorded significant rainfall, including Charkop Sector 1 Municipal School in Kandivali (32 mm), MHB Municipal School in Malad (28 mm), Gajdharbandh Storm Water Pumping Station (26 mm), Banana Leaf and Juhu Dispensary (22 mm), and Nariyalwadi School in Santacruz (21 mm).



The BMC said all subways, except the flooded Andheri underpass, remained functional, while railway traffic across the city continued to operate normally. -- ANI