Fadnavis meets Amazon CEO, invites to invest in data centres, healthcare

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Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis meets CEO of Amazon Andy Jassy, in Mumbai on Wednesday/@Dev_Fadnavis X/ANI Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday met Amazon CEO Andy Jassy in Mumbai and invited the US tech giant to invest in data centres, healthcare infrastructure and artificial intelligence-led skill development in the state.



"Maharashtra is the data centre capital of the country. We are creating a strong ecosystem for expansion and development of data centres. Besides this, there are significant opportunities in healthcare, technology infrastructure and AI-based skill development. Amazon should invest in the state," a government statement quoted the chief minister as saying.



The state is aiming to expand the size of its economy from the current estimated USD 660 billion to USD 1 trillion by 2030, and has already crossed more than half of that target, Fadnavis said.



The state government is also increasingly deploying artificial intelligence to improve delivery of services to citizens and building AI-enabled systems in agriculture, infrastructure, healthcare and education, he told Jassy. -- PTI