Even if US asks...: Israel refuses Lebanon withdrawal

20:14

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz has asserted that Israeli military forces will maintain their presence in southern Lebanon, declaring that Tel Aviv will not pull back its troops despite potential diplomatic pressure from Washington, DC.



In remarks carried by The Times of Israel, Katz explicitly stated that the military would remain positioned in the region 'even if there is an American demand'.



Addressing the status of the security zone, the Defence Minister also ruled out the immediate resettlement of displaced Lebanese civilians, stating, '200,000 residents will not return'.



Katz explained that historical security challenges encountered in past operational zones heavily informed the government's decision to retain a military foothold across the northern border.



"What happened in the past in security zones, where there was also a civilian population [present], was roadside bombs and attacks against the soldiers, and therefore we will not allow that," Katz noted.



Emphasising Tel Aviv's firm operational stance on the ground, the Defence Minister reinforced the message, adding, "We are not withdrawing."



This position aligns with a high-level development on Tuesday, when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Israel Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, and Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo held a telephonic conversation and, in a joint statement, reiterated that the IDF will continue acting decisively "against threats" in Lebanon.



"The IDF will continue to act decisively to thwart threats to our soldiers and civilians, destroy terror infrastructure, and continue maintaining the security zone in southern Lebanon," Netanyahu, Katz, and Zamir said in the joint statement.



The leadership emphasised that operational parameters on the ground would be driven entirely by defensive priorities, making it clear that 'the security of Israeli citizens and IDF forces will remain their guiding principle without compromise'.



Further underscoring this unified stance, Netanyahu shared a video on his official X handle, stating the Israeli military has full freedom of action against threats in southern Lebanon.



The prime minister reaffirmed that Israeli forces will remain in the security zone for as long as necessary to safeguard themselves or the residents of the north from any 'direct or emerging threat'.



"My directive, along with that of the Minister of Defense, to the IDF is clear and has not changed: Our fighters in southern Lebanon have full freedom of action to thwart any direct or emerging threat against them or against the residents of the north. The IDF has no restrictions in this matter. I stand behind them, the entire nation stands behind them," he said in Hebrew.



Netanyahu underscored that the strategic military presence along the border remains unyielding under current conditions, adding, "I stand firm on the fact that we will remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon for as long as is required to protect the residents of the north and all the citizens of the state."



These strict military directives come as Lebanon and Israel began a new round of talks on Tuesday in Washington, with Beirut determined to press ahead with direct negotiations even as they appear to be overshadowed by Iran's decision to make Lebanon part of its talks with the US.



The bilateral talks, which are scheduled to conclude on Thursday, are taking place at the State Department and the Pentagon.



For the diplomatic sessions, Israel and Lebanon will be represented by their ambassadors in Washington, while the US will be represented by State Department Counsellor Dan Holler and Assistant Secretary of Defence for International Security Affairs Dan Zimmerman. -- ANI