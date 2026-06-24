Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

DGCA takes action after Air India flight enters Pak airspace

Wed, 24 June 2026
Share:
22:58
File image
File image
An Air India plane operating a flight from the national capital strayed into the Pakistan airspace on Monday night while manoeuvring a go-around at the Amritsar airport.

Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday said interim action has been taken against the air traffic controller in Amritsar and also the airline's operating crew for non-reporting of the event.

In a statement on Wednesday, the airline said the incident has been reported to the regulatory authorities and is being investigated internally.

DGCA said that after the aircraft commenced approach during radar vectoring, it briefly entered the Pakistan airspace.

"The event was coordinated with Pakistan ATC Authorities. The aircraft finally diverted to Delhi and safely landed at Delhi," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! DGCA takes action after Air India flight enters Pak airspace
LIVE! DGCA takes action after Air India flight enters Pak airspace

Maha to probe harassment complaint at Spanish firm in Pune
Maha to probe harassment complaint at Spanish firm in Pune

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered probes into multiple allegations of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion at a Spanish multinational in Pune, a government-run ITI in Solapur, and a TCS unit in Nashik....

LS Speaker to decide on rebel MPs before monsoon session
LS Speaker to decide on rebel MPs before monsoon session

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is set to make crucial decisions regarding the disqualification petitions against rebel MPs from the Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) before the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament. Both parties have...

Mumbai train horror: Man killed after row over shutting of door
Mumbai train horror: Man killed after row over shutting of door

The Western Railway administration said a commuter stabbed Lohar inside a first-class coach of a Churchgate-Nallasopara fast local train during a fight over the doors.

Government's Big Plans For North East Oil Exploration
Government's Big Plans For North East Oil Exploration

A tripartite pact -- amid the promise of removing AFSPA from almost all of the North East -- revives hydrocarbon exploration along the Assam-Nagaland border after decades of dormancy.