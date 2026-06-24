DGCA takes action after Air India flight enters Pak airspace

22:58

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An Air India plane operating a flight from the national capital strayed into the Pakistan airspace on Monday night while manoeuvring a go-around at the Amritsar airport.



Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday said interim action has been taken against the air traffic controller in Amritsar and also the airline's operating crew for non-reporting of the event.



In a statement on Wednesday, the airline said the incident has been reported to the regulatory authorities and is being investigated internally.



DGCA said that after the aircraft commenced approach during radar vectoring, it briefly entered the Pakistan airspace.



"The event was coordinated with Pakistan ATC Authorities. The aircraft finally diverted to Delhi and safely landed at Delhi," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement. -- PTI