Delhi gears up for SIR, survey to begin next week

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Delhi is preparing for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which will begin next week. This preparation includes training for booth-level officers (BLOs) and agents of political parties across the city's 13 districts.



On Wednesday, the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) held a meeting with representatives from recognised political parties in Delhi to discuss the upcoming door-to-door survey starting on June 30. During the SIR, over 13,000 BLOs will conduct house-to-house enumeration.



The meeting was attended by the AAP, BJP, BSP, CPI(M) and Congress representatives, in which CEO Ashok Kumar asserted that SIR aimed to ensure that "No eligible citizen is left out while no ineligible person is included in the Electoral Roll."



The four-day training session for BLOs, BLO supervisors, and booth-level agents (BLA 1 and 2) of political parties is set to conclude on Thursday, according to officials.



The Delhi CEO's office stated that voters will need to provide information about the last SIR in 2002 on the enumeration form, return one copy to the BLO, and obtain an acknowledgement from them. -- PTI