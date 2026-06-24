Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Delhi gears up for SIR, survey to begin next week

Wed, 24 June 2026
Share:
22:16
File image
File image
Delhi is preparing for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which will begin next week. This preparation includes training for booth-level officers (BLOs) and agents of political parties across the city's 13 districts.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) held a meeting with representatives from recognised political parties in Delhi to discuss the upcoming door-to-door survey starting on June 30. During the SIR, over 13,000 BLOs will conduct house-to-house enumeration.

The meeting was attended by the AAP, BJP, BSP, CPI(M) and Congress representatives, in which CEO Ashok Kumar asserted that SIR aimed to ensure that "No eligible citizen is left out while no ineligible person is included in the Electoral Roll."

The four-day training session for BLOs, BLO supervisors, and booth-level agents (BLA 1 and 2) of political parties is set to conclude on Thursday, according to officials.

The Delhi CEO's office stated that voters will need to provide information about the last SIR in 2002 on the enumeration form, return one copy to the BLO, and obtain an acknowledgement from them. --  PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! POCSO case sought against Vijay minister
LIVE! POCSO case sought against Vijay minister

Maha to probe harassment complaint at Spanish firm in Pune
Maha to probe harassment complaint at Spanish firm in Pune

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered probes into multiple allegations of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion at a Spanish multinational in Pune, a government-run ITI in Solapur, and a TCS unit in Nashik....

LS Speaker to decide on rebel MPs before monsoon session
LS Speaker to decide on rebel MPs before monsoon session

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is set to make crucial decisions regarding the disqualification petitions against rebel MPs from the Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) before the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament. Both parties have...

Mumbai train horror: Man killed after row over shutting of door
Mumbai train horror: Man killed after row over shutting of door

The Western Railway administration said a commuter stabbed Lohar inside a first-class coach of a Churchgate-Nallasopara fast local train during a fight over the doors.

Government's Big Plans For North East Oil Exploration
Government's Big Plans For North East Oil Exploration

A tripartite pact -- amid the promise of removing AFSPA from almost all of the North East -- revives hydrocarbon exploration along the Assam-Nagaland border after decades of dormancy.