Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Cong targets MP CM over alleged Ujjain land scam, BJP responds

Wed, 24 June 2026
Share:
09:14
image
Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal has termed the land scam allegations against Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as "baseless", saying whenever the state has a CM from the backward class, the Congress attempts to weaken him.

Referring to a report in the Indian Express that claimed Yadav and his family members purchased huge land parcels after the latter became the chief minister, state Congress president Jitu Patwari on Tuesday sought a probe by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court in the matter.

Khandelwal in a video message late Tuesday night said the allegations levelled by the Congress against Chief Minister Mohan Yadav are "completely baseless."

Claiming that this was done in an attempt to create confusion, he said, "I believe there is absolutely no truth in this."

"The Congress is targeting an OBC chief minister of the state. Whenever this state has had a chief minister from the OBC community, be it Uma Bharti, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, or Mohan Yadav, the Congress has attempted to weaken them by conspiring against them," Khandelwal charged.

According to the nomination filed by CM Yadav in 2023, he owns 17 acres of land, which has remained unchanged even as of 2026, Khandelwal pointed out.

Additionally, there has been no change in the 12.29 acres of land registered in the name of the CM's wife, Seema Yadav, the BJP leader said. He also mentioned that the 16 acres owned by the CM's son, Vaibhav Yadav, before 2023, has not increased since he assumed office.

"All of this land has been in his name since before the implementation of the Master Plan," Khandelwal said.

He also clarified that the 10-acre land purchased by Mohan Yadav's daughter-in-law, Shalini Yadav, in 2025 is situated outside the 'master plan area' and does not fall within a developed or commercial zone.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! UP wedding hall where beef was served will be demolished
LIVE! UP wedding hall where beef was served will be demolished

200 mm rain in 24 hrs floods Mumbai; road, rail traffic hit
200 mm rain in 24 hrs floods Mumbai; road, rail traffic hit

Mumbai experienced heavy overnight monsoon rains, with some areas receiving over 200 mm in 24 hours, leading to widespread waterlogging, traffic congestion, and disruptions in suburban train services, particularly on Central Railway...

'Engine of plunder': Cong targets MP CM over Ujjain land scam
'Engine of plunder': Cong targets MP CM over Ujjain land scam

Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal has termed the land scam allegations against Yadav as "baseless", saying whenever the state has a CM from the backward class, the Congress attempts to weaken him.

'Those Who Were Meant To Protect Ram Mandir Funds Looted It'
'Those Who Were Meant To Protect Ram Mandir Funds Looted It'

'SIT means nothing because the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh and Ram Janmabhoomi Trust are the same people.'

Government's Big Plans For North East Oil Exploration
Government's Big Plans For North East Oil Exploration

A tripartite pact -- amid the promise of removing AFSPA from almost all of the North East -- revives hydrocarbon exploration along the Assam-Nagaland border after decades of dormancy.