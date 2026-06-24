Cong targets MP CM over alleged Ujjain land scam, BJP responds

09:14

Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal has termed the land scam allegations against Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as "baseless", saying whenever the state has a CM from the backward class, the Congress attempts to weaken him.



Referring to a report in the Indian Express that claimed Yadav and his family members purchased huge land parcels after the latter became the chief minister, state Congress president Jitu Patwari on Tuesday sought a probe by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court in the matter.



Khandelwal in a video message late Tuesday night said the allegations levelled by the Congress against Chief Minister Mohan Yadav are "completely baseless."



Claiming that this was done in an attempt to create confusion, he said, "I believe there is absolutely no truth in this."



"The Congress is targeting an OBC chief minister of the state. Whenever this state has had a chief minister from the OBC community, be it Uma Bharti, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, or Mohan Yadav, the Congress has attempted to weaken them by conspiring against them," Khandelwal charged.



According to the nomination filed by CM Yadav in 2023, he owns 17 acres of land, which has remained unchanged even as of 2026, Khandelwal pointed out.



Additionally, there has been no change in the 12.29 acres of land registered in the name of the CM's wife, Seema Yadav, the BJP leader said. He also mentioned that the 16 acres owned by the CM's son, Vaibhav Yadav, before 2023, has not increased since he assumed office.



"All of this land has been in his name since before the implementation of the Master Plan," Khandelwal said.



He also clarified that the 10-acre land purchased by Mohan Yadav's daughter-in-law, Shalini Yadav, in 2025 is situated outside the 'master plan area' and does not fall within a developed or commercial zone.