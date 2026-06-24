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Boy who jumped from Lucknow's burning bldg injured spine

Wed, 24 June 2026
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Following a recent tragic fire in a three-storey building in Lucknow's Aliganj area that claimed 15 lives, the King George's Medical University (KGMU) spokesperson on Wednesday provided an update on the condition of injured, saying that most of the victims were discharged after primary treatment, while one patient remains in the ICU and is stable.

Speaking to ANI, KGMU spokesperson KK Singh said the hospital received seven injured persons, most of whom have now been discharged after treatment. "We received 7 injured people, 5 of whom were discharged after first aid and primary treatment. 2 survivors, including a child, were discharged after treatment for a leg injury," Singh said.

He further informed about the condition of a boy who was seen in a widely circulated video jumping from the building during the fire incident.

"A boy, whose video went viral while jumping from a building, was luckily saved, but unfortunately, fell on a rod, injuring his spine and causing numbness in his lower legs. He has been admitted to the ICU, his vitals are stable, and he is out of danger... A CT scan and MRI were done, and it was concluded that surgery was not required; he is being treated with medication..." Singh added.

The hospital spokesperson added that necessary medical investigations were conducted and surgery was not required.

Earlier on June 22, a fire broke out in a three-storey building in Lucknow's Aliganj area, which housed a gaming and animation studio. The blaze claimed 15 lives, including students, trainees and staff members working at the facility.

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