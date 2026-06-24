BMC supervisor falls into flooded pit in front of mayor

16:54

Heavy overnight showers a day after the monsoon's arrival in Mumbai disrupted road and rail traffic, flooded low-lying zones, and left commuters stranded on Wednesday as some areas received over 300 mm of rainfall in 24 hours.



During Mayor Ritu Tawde's inspection of waterlogged Gandhi Market in King's Circle, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) supervisor fell into an open water channel but was quickly rescued without any serious injuries, officials said.



The area witnessed severe waterlogging, disrupting traffic for hours, even as the IMD issued an 'orange alert', forecasting heavy to very heavy showers in Mumbai.



Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad shared a video of the incident on X and targeted the mayor, alleging, "This man has fallen into the pit of your inaction and corruption. This is not an accident; your corruption has been caught red-handed."



Ruling Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande urged Tawde to intensify efforts for the cleaning of drains and removal of dry waste to prevent waterlogging and traffic disruptions during the monsoon.



Kayande, whose party is a constituent of the BJP-led Mahayuti government, also said the issue should not be viewed through a political lens and stressed the focus must remain on resolving problems faced by people.



"It is not about politics but solving people's problems," she told reporters. The BMC is controlled by the BJP and Shiv Sena.



Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide appealed to people to follow weather advisories and contact civic control rooms in case of emergencies.



She said all departments had been directed to remain vigilant as heavy rainfall was likely to persist, and the administration was continuously monitoring the situation.



Mayor Tawde and former mayor Kishori Pednekar visited some areas to review the ground situation and reasons for the waterlogging. -- PTI