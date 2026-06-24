BJP govt trying to impose vegetarianism in WB: O'Brien

09:43

Ilish fry and khichuri, the staple in monsoons

Trinamool Congress (TMC) joint secretary Derek O'Brien on Wednesday targeted the BJP over reports that eggs might be excluded from midday meals in West Bengal, alleging that the new government was depriving children of nutrition and trying to "impose vegetarianism" in the state.



Presenting the BJP government's maiden budget on Monday, West Bengal Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta said ISKCON was expected to assist in food preparation and distribution under the midday meal scheme.



According to reports, ISKCON's new menu would replace eggs with sources of plant-based protein.



"After the fish-eating tamasha during the election campaign, the Gujarat Gymkhana finally reveals itself. New BJP govt at work in Bengal," O'Brien said in a post on X.



He alleged that while eggs were being used as a political tool against rivals, children were being deprived of eggs in school meals.



"Throw eggs at rivals. But deprive children of nutrition by taking eggs off from midday meals. Imposing vegetarianism. Bengal rejects this," the TMC leader said. PTI