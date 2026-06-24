Alka Yagnik finally reveals why she became a recluse

15:25

Popular playback singer Alka Yagnik, who had been diagnosed with hearing loss in 2024 and was in the capital to receive the Padma Bhushan, says she is slowly finding her way back after stepping away from the spotlight to deal with her health issues.



The "Agar Tum Saath Ho" and "Ek Do Teen" singer received the honour from President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. Seen in public on after a long time, she looked frail and walked with the help of an attendant.



A day later, the 60-year-old opened her heart in a lengthy Instagram post, revealing that she had suffered sensorineural nerve hearing loss caused by a viral attack two years ago.



It is a hearing disorder that happens when there is damage to tiny hair cells within the inner ear or the auditory nerve that transmits sound signals to the brain. Causes can include genetics, aging, sudden exposure to loud noise and viral fevers.



"For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way.



"Today, as I stepped out to receive one of highest civilian honours in the country - the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude," she wrote.



Yagnik, one of Bollywood's most successful singers, said she is deeply humbled by the honour.



"While my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges.



"This moment feels especially meaningful because it marks not just a recognition of my work, but a reminder of the strength that comes from love, hope, and resilience... I am slowly finding my way back."



Thanking the president and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the honour, she said she wanted to be there not just for herself but for each and every one who had been a part of her journey.



"Thank you for your warmth, your kindness, your prayers, and your faith in me over the years. I carry all of it with me. Today, I didn't just accept an award - I felt the love of millions who have been a part of my journey," she said. PTI