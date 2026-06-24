Aaditya Thackeray accuses BJP of 'draining' funds

11:36

A man falls outside a waterlogged Dadar station

Amidst the recent downpour in Mumbai, which led to heavy waterlogging across the city, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday termed the situation a "reminder" for the government to focus on governance rather than engaging in "dirty politics".



In a post on 'X', the Worli MLA hit out at the BJP, accusing them of "draining" the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) of funds. He contrasted this with measures taken during the UBT Sena's tenure to mitigate urban flooding.



Thackeray highlighted the necessity of rainwater holding tanks for Mumbai, emphasising that these should be implemented alongside the construction of pumping stations and the expansion of stormwater drain diameters to transform Mumbai into a "sponge city". He further alleged that the current administration fails to properly operate existing pumps and holding tanks at Hindmata to ensure the area remains flood-free.



"Another reminder to the government to focus on governance instead of only focussing on dirty politics. Rain Water Holding Tanks: Mumbai needs to be a sponge city: in 2018-19 through the BMC we started working on rainwater holding tanks that will prevent water logging in typical spots. This is needed for a coastal city like ours, along with Pumping Stations and increasing the diameter of the Storm Water Drains, as the next step," said Aaditya Thackeray.



"From 2020- 2022, we proved its worth by making them at Hind Mata/ Gandhi Market and Milan Subway. What's worse, is they don't even operate the pumps and holding tanks at Hindmata properly anymore to ensure it remains flood free, despite the system being in place!! Over the next 4 years, this bjp regime has drained the BMC of its funds, but hasn't made a single rain water holding tank!," he added.



Thackeray further alleged that the current government has failed to prepare the state's cities for the monsoon or ensure self-reliance in the event of heavy rainfall.



"It has not even pushed ahead with our project of desalination, only now it speaks of it. Now it speaks of it again. So technically neither has the bjp regime made any city of Maharashtra monsoon ready, in case of heavy rains, nor has it made our cities self reliant in the situation of less rains. Who does the regime work for, apart from its favoured builders and contractors?," said Thackeray.



Heavy rain lashed Mumbai through the night, leading to widespread waterlogging in several low-lying areas of the city, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD)issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai and adjoining districts. -- ANI