Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Aaditya Thackeray accuses BJP of 'draining' funds

Wed, 24 June 2026
Share:
11:36
A man falls outside a waterlogged Dadar station
A man falls outside a waterlogged Dadar station
Amidst the recent downpour in Mumbai, which led to heavy waterlogging across the city, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday termed the situation a "reminder" for the government to focus on governance rather than engaging in "dirty politics".

In a post on 'X', the Worli MLA hit out at the BJP, accusing them of "draining" the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) of funds. He contrasted this with measures taken during the UBT Sena's tenure to mitigate urban flooding.

Thackeray highlighted the necessity of rainwater holding tanks for Mumbai, emphasising that these should be implemented alongside the construction of pumping stations and the expansion of stormwater drain diameters to transform Mumbai into a "sponge city". He further alleged that the current administration fails to properly operate existing pumps and holding tanks at Hindmata to ensure the area remains flood-free.

"Another reminder to the government to focus on governance instead of only focussing on dirty politics. Rain Water Holding Tanks: Mumbai needs to be a sponge city: in 2018-19 through the BMC we started working on rainwater holding tanks that will prevent water logging in typical spots. This is needed for a coastal city like ours, along with Pumping Stations and increasing the diameter of the Storm Water Drains, as the next step," said Aaditya Thackeray.

"From 2020- 2022, we proved its worth by making them at Hind Mata/ Gandhi Market and Milan Subway. What's worse, is they don't even operate the pumps and holding tanks at Hindmata properly anymore to ensure it remains flood free, despite the system being in place!! Over the next 4 years, this bjp regime has drained the BMC of its funds, but hasn't made a single rain water holding tank!," he added.

Thackeray further alleged that the current government has failed to prepare the state's cities for the monsoon or ensure self-reliance in the event of heavy rainfall.

"It has not even pushed ahead with our project of desalination, only now it speaks of it. Now it speaks of it again. So technically neither has the bjp regime made any city of Maharashtra monsoon ready, in case of heavy rains, nor has it made our cities self reliant in the situation of less rains. Who does the regime work for, apart from its favoured builders and contractors?," said Thackeray.

Heavy rain lashed Mumbai through the night, leading to widespread waterlogging in several low-lying areas of the city, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD)issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai and adjoining districts. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Aaditya Thackeray accuses BJP of 'draining' funds
LIVE! Aaditya Thackeray accuses BJP of 'draining' funds

200 mm rain in 24 hrs floods Mumbai; road, rail traffic hit
200 mm rain in 24 hrs floods Mumbai; road, rail traffic hit

Mumbai experienced heavy overnight monsoon rains, with some areas receiving over 200 mm in 24 hours, leading to widespread waterlogging, traffic congestion, and disruptions in suburban train services, particularly on Central Railway...

UP banquet hall demolished after beef served at wedding
UP banquet hall demolished after beef served at wedding

Authorities in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, have initiated demolition proceedings against the Mughal Banquet Hall in Kairana after it was found to be an unauthorised structure and allegedly served beef at a wedding reception. Four individuals,...

Join politics to combat anti-India sentiment: PIO lawmakers
Join politics to combat anti-India sentiment: PIO lawmakers

Indian-American lawmakers are encouraging the diaspora to actively participate in US politics and run for public office at all levels. This call comes amidst increasing incidents of anti-India and anti-Hindu hate, with leaders...

US Senate passes resolution to limit Trump's Iran war powers
US Senate passes resolution to limit Trump's Iran war powers

The US Senate passed a resolution directing then-President Donald Trump to withdraw American forces from the conflict with Iran. This bipartisan vote, though largely symbolic as a concurrent resolution, highlighted congressional concerns...