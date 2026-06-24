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70-year-old man shoots son dead, injures daughter-in-law in UP over dispute

Wed, 24 June 2026
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A 70-year-old man allegedly shot his son dead and critically injured his daughter-in-law following a heated dispute over farming and family issues in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district on Wednesday, the police said.

The incident took place in Sitapur village in Bindki area, where accused Ram Khilawan Verma allegedly opened fire at his son Avnish Verma (36) and daughter-in-law Manisha (26) using his licensed double-barrel gun, they said, adding that the accused is yet to be arrested.

According to police, tensions had been simmering within the family for some time over financial and farming-related matters.

On Wednesday morning, an argument broke out between Manisha and her mother-in-law over a domestic issue.

As the dispute escalated, Avnish intervened to pacify the situation, leading to a confrontation with his father. -- PTI

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