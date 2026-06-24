24 trains cancelled on Mumbai trans-harbour svcs

12:54

Train movement on the Trans-Harbour line was resumed on Wednesday morning following a brief operational snag caused by soil erosion beneath the tracks due to the recent downpour in the city. The rains, happening in spells since Tuesday evening, have resulted in the cancellation of 24 trains and ongoing speed restrictions between Turbhe and Vashi.



Central Railway, in an official update, stated, "Due to a track damage incident at the Trans Harbour line of Mumbai Local, 24 trains have been cancelled till now. Though the traffic is resumed in the affected portion after repairing, speed is limited due to caution in the affected portion of the trans harbour line between Turbhe and Vash."



The incident occurred amid heavy rain that lashed Mumbai on Tuesday and Wednesday, causing widespread waterlogging in several low-lying areas and leading the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an Orange Alert for the region.



Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed Mumbai through the night, leading to widespread waterlogging in several low-lying areas of the city, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD)issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai and adjoining districts.



The alert, issued early Wednesday morning, warned of moderate to intense spells of rain over Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Sindhudurg for a short-duration nowcast window, advising residents to take necessary precautions.



According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Andheri subway was shut for vehicular movement after it was inundated due to heavy waterlogging caused by incessant rains.



As per BMC rainfall data recorded between 8:00 am and 11:00 pm on June 23, the city received an average rainfall of 56 mm, while the eastern suburbs recorded 23 mm and the western suburbs received 33 mm.



During the one hour between 10:00 pm and 11:00 pm, several locations in the western suburbs recorded significant rainfall, including Charkop Sector 1 Municipal School in Kandivali (32 mm), MHB Municipal School in Malad (28 mm), Gajdharbandh Storm Water Pumping Station (26 mm), Banana Leaf and Juhu Dispensary (22 mm), and Nariyalwadi School in Santacruz (21 mm).



The BMC said all subways, except the flooded Andheri underpass, remained functional, while railway traffic across the city continued to operate normally.



On Tuesday, speaking on the situation, a BMC official, Rhitik, said that civic authorities were yet to find a temporary solution to the severe waterlogging at the site.



"We have not been able to find a temporary solution for this severe waterlogging. Our officers keep standing here to ensure vehicles don't pass through. But some rickshaw drivers still try to get their vehicles across. A rickshaw got stuck here in the centre of the subway. His life was in danger. Two of our officers helped bring him out," he told ANI.