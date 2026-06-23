Your reports are false: HC to Maha on water scarcity

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The petitioners had informed the bench earlier that amid soaring summer temperatures, the area was severely affected due to shortage of clean and potable water, and 13 persons had died due to the consumption of contaminated water.



On Tuesday, additional government pleader Pooja Joshi informed the bench that water tankers were being provided to all villages in the state periodically.



The court, however, noted that villages in Amravati district were not getting adequate clean and drinking water supply, due to which several persons there had fallen ill or died. -- PTI

In a blunt observation, the Bombay high court on Tuesday said the reports submitted by the Maharashtra government about the supply of potable water to villages across the state were false, and the ground reality was different.A day before, the bench of Justices A S Gadkari and Kamal Khata had expressed concern over the water scarcity, especially in the tribal belt of Melghat in Amravati district, and asked the government to submit its policies on supply of drinking water to such areas.The court was hearing petitions over the issue of deaths of infants, pregnant and lactating mothers due to malnutrition in Melghat.