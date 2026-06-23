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Will launch fast from July 5 if amendments to RTI Rules not revoked: Anna Hazare

Tue, 23 June 2026
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Activist Anna Hazare has threatened to launch an indefinite hunger strike from July 5 if the Maharashtra government does not immediately withdraw the "illegal" amendments made to the Right to Information (RTI) Rules.

In a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, Hazare said the Maharashtra Right to Information Rules, 2026, would "blunt the edge" of the RTI Act and keep people away from information. He claimed the amendments made on June 12 violate the spirit of the RTI Act, 2005, and undermine transparency.

Hazare objected to the hike in fees, saying no rational explanation or financial analysis was provided.

"RTI is not a revenue-generating law. If fees are raised after 20 years, penalties on officers who deny information should also be increased," he wrote.

He opposed making ID proof mandatory, arguing that Section 6(2) of the RTI Act does not require applicants to disclose personal details or reasons for seeking information. Such a condition endangers whistleblowers and activists, he added.

The anti-corruption activist also criticised the "one subject, one application" rule, calling it unnecessary and burdensome, and said the provision to summarily close repeat applications would block access to complete or updated information.

Other objections included asking applicants for the purpose of seeking information, dismissal of appeals if the applicant remains absent, automatic closure of cases on an applicant's death, and barring legal assistance during hearings before the Information Commission. -- PTI

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