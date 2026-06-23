UP launches crackdown on illegal coaching centres

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Firefighters douse a deadly fire at a coaching centre in Lucknow./ANI Photo





The inspection includes building arrangements, fire safety, electrical safety and other necessary facilities.





Any kind of irregularity or negligence will not be tolerated. -- PTI

In a bid to provide students with a safe, transparent and quality educational environment, a special drive is being conducted across Uttar Pradesh to strengthen the regulation of coaching institutes and against illegal coaching centres."All district magistrates have been directed to conduct a comprehensive survey of all coaching institutes operating in their respective districts and prepare a list. Strict action, as per rules, is being ensured against institutions that are not registered under the Uttar Pradesh Coaching Regulation Act, 2002," higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay said.He added that registered institutes are also being inspected for compliance with safety standards.