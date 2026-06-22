Triple murder mystery solved in MP; two held after bodies found in house

00:51

A shocking triple murder case came to light in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district after three bodies were discovered inside a locked house in Myana village, in a span of two days, leading to the arrest of two persons, police said on Monday.



The deceased include a woman and two men.



The case first surfaced on Sunday when villagers reported a foul smell coming from a locked house. Police broke open the premises and recovered a highly decomposed body from one of the rooms, officials said.



The victim was initially identified as Om Prakash (57), and the body was handed over to his son, Kapil Sharma, for conducting the last rites.



However, the investigation took a dramatic turn on Monday when police recovered two more bodies from the same house, including that of a woman.



After examining one of the newly recovered bodies, Kapil identified it as his father, Om Prakash (57), based on a silver chain and undergarments. This raised questions about the identity of the body that had already been cremated. -- PTI