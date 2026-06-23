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Tracking monsoon progress

Tue, 23 June 2026
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The India meteorological department (IMD) confirmed the arrival of the Southwest Monsoon over Mumbai on Tuesday, bringing relief to people who had been grappling with a prolonged dry spell. 

This year's onset follows a significant delay, with the city witnessing unusually high temperatures throughout early June before the arrival of these seasonal rains.

According to the IMD, "The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of the central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, the remaining parts of Telangana & Odisha, some more parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand & Bihar, today the 23rd June, 2026."

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