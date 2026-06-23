Three Nepal nationals arrested for elderly woman's murder in Himachal

22:11

Three Nepal nationals were arrested for the alleged murder of a 77-year-old woman in Rohru subdivision in Shimla during a theft gone wrong, the police said on Tuesday.



All three were employed as labourers in a local apple orchard and arrested on Monday.



Addressing mediapersons during a press conference here, Shimla's Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Mehar Panwar said they allegedly entered the house of Geeta Devi with a motive of theft on June 16.



They allegedly hit her with a stick, which led to her death, and then then fled from the spot.



The ASP said the police team reached the spot as soon as it received information and initiated an investigation after registering a case.



"During the investigation, police as well as a forensic team collected biological and physical evidence from the scene," she said.



Panwar said the investigation posed significant challenges as there were no eyewitnesses, no CCTV cameras in or around the house, and no major theft was initially established. -- PTI