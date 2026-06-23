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The National Commission for Women on Monday heard stand-up comedians Pranit More and Madhur Virli, and Hima

Tue, 23 June 2026
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The National Commission for Women on Monday heard stand-up comedians Pranit More and Madhur Virli, and Himanshu Jangra, the audience member who made 'Rs 370 biryani' remark, over alleged objectionable content against women, and rejected their apology, sources said.

The commission has set the next date of hearing, they added.

"All three apologised during the hearing, but the commission did not accept the apology," a source said.

During the proceedings, chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar expressed profound anguish and concern over such demeaning content being promoted and normalised in the name of comedy.

She firmly reiterated that while the commission supports creative freedom, freedom of speech does not extend to normalising the violation of women's bodily autonomy or converting heinous crimes such as rape and murder into material for entertainment.

The NCW summoned More and Jangra to appear before it in connection with their alleged remarks deemed detrimental to women's dignity.

The commission also summoned Virli in a separate matter over his derogatory remarks against women during a stand-up act.

The controversy began during one of More's crowd-works, where Jangra recounted taking a woman on a date and spending Rs 370 on chicken biryani.

He said that when the woman asked him to drop her off at home, he expected intimacy in return, prompting laughter from More. A video of their interaction went viral on social media, triggering a backlash over remarks that were viewed as misogynistic and as promoting non-consensual behaviour.

Later, both More and Jangra apologised and deactivated their Instagram accounts.

A Gurugram firm also sacked Jangra over his remark. -- PTI

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