Stock markets turn flat in subdued trading

14:42

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading flat in a subdued trading on Tuesday, as investors stayed on the sidelines after the recent rally.



Weak trends in Asian markets and fresh foreign fund outflows also led to the subdued trading in equities during the early deals.



The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 57.43 points to 77,061.94 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 31.6 points to 24,071.30.



However, later both the benchmark indices were trading marginally higher. The BSE benchmark quoted 29.75 points higher at 77,123.82, and the Nifty traded 20.80 points up at 24,123.65.



Last week, the benchmark indices rallied in four trading sessions out of five. In the previous trading session also, the benchmarks registered gains.



From the 30-Sensex firms, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.



Sun Pharma, Trent, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and NTPC were among the winners.