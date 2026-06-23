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'Starmer's resignation was expected'

Tue, 23 June 2026
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Former Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha, has said that the resignation of the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was widely anticipated amid mounting political challenges, while cautioning that the next leader will inherit a difficult political and economic landscape.

Speaking to ANI on reports that Andy Burnham could emerge as Starmer's successor, Sinha said that the Labour MP for Makerfield brings significant political experience and popularity, but would face challenges in appealing to a broader electorate.

He said, "Andy Burnham comes with burnished credentials. He comes with a lot of experience, a lot of expectations. He's a popular leader. He's left of Keir Starmer in terms of his political ideology. I don't know how that will resonate with the voters, particularly his Labour core base. And he's up against a very resurgent reform party led by Nigel Farage." -- ANI

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