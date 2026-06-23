Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Rupee falls 11 paise to settle at 94.74 against US dollar

Tue, 23 June 2026
Share:
19:49
image
The rupee declined 11 paise to close at 94.74 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday weighed down by a firm greenback and weak domestic markets.

However, a decline in global crude oil prices cushioned against a sharper decline in the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 94.73 against the US dollar and traded in a range of 94.63-94.92 before settling at 94.74 (provisional), down 11 paise from its previous close.

The rupee depreciated 30 paise to close at 94.63 against the US dollar on Monday. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Your reports are false: HC to Maha on water scarcity
LIVE! Your reports are false: HC to Maha on water scarcity

El Nino: 111 districts tagged as most vulnerable, 20 in Maha
El Nino: 111 districts tagged as most vulnerable, 20 in Maha

The Indian government has identified 111 districts as 'most vulnerable' to crop damage due to a 43 per cent monsoon deficit, driven by El Nino, which threatens kharif sowing. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that weak...

My brother BJP spox, discloses judge in Mamata poll plea
My brother BJP spox, discloses judge in Mamata poll plea

A Calcutta High Court judge, Gaurang Kant, disclosed that his elder brother is a national spokesperson for the BJP while hearing Mamata Banerjee's petition challenging the Bhabanipur assembly seat poll result. Despite the disclosure,...

Iran's Prez Pezeshkian reaches Pak for talks on US pact
Iran's Prez Pezeshkian reaches Pak for talks on US pact

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is on a state visit to Pakistan to discuss the full implementation of an agreement signed between Iran and the US, alongside regional and international developments. The visit also aims to strengthen...

'USA-Iran Deal Is Not Enforceable'
'USA-Iran Deal Is Not Enforceable'

'Actual implementation of the 14-point agreement is proving hard to achieve let alone striking and sustaining a long-term treaty or deal.'