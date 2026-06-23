Rupee falls 11 paise to settle at 94.74 against US dollar

19:49

The rupee declined 11 paise to close at 94.74 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday weighed down by a firm greenback and weak domestic markets.



However, a decline in global crude oil prices cushioned against a sharper decline in the local unit, forex traders said.



At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 94.73 against the US dollar and traded in a range of 94.63-94.92 before settling at 94.74 (provisional), down 11 paise from its previous close.



The rupee depreciated 30 paise to close at 94.63 against the US dollar on Monday. -- PTI