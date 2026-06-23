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Pune trekker's death: Fiancee, friend pushed him over

Tue, 23 June 2026
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12:21
The Lohagad fort
The Lohagad fort
In a twist to the death of trekker Ketan Vishal Agarwal, police on Tuesday said his fiancee and her male friend allegedly pushed him into a deep gorge in Pune and passed it off as an accident.

Agrawal's fiancee and her friend have been detained, the police said, adding that they are now probing it as a case of murder.

The police last week said that 26-year-old Agarwal, a resident of Gahunje near Pune city and a director in his family's real estate firm, was clicking pictures on the morning of June 18 when he lost his balance amidst fierce winds and plunged 400 feet into a deep valley at the historic Lohagad fort.

The tragedy unfolded when his fiancee and two close friends had climbed the fort to celebrate her upcoming birthday. The police had then registered an accidental death report.

However, a police official on Tuesday said Agrawal's fiancee and her male friend allegedly pushed him into the gorge and passed it off as an accident.

"We have detained the fiancee and her male friend and are probing the incident as murder," the official said, refusing to divulge any further information.

Agarwal was scheduled to get married in November, and it was learned that the families had booked a palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, for the wedding, as per the police.

Lohagad fort is linked to the history of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It is one of the 12 forts in Maharashtra listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. PTI

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