Opening of Hormuz welcome move: Doval@BRICS conclave

12:47

The opening of the Strait of Hormuz is a very welcome move as it will help energy security, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said on Tuesday while welcoming counterparts from BRICS nations at a key conclave in Delhi.



Doval said freedom of navigation through the key shipping lane will benefit the countries of the region and beyond.



"India welcomes the MoU reached between the US and Iran. We have got cautious optimism, and we hope that it will work. It will help energy security," Doval said.



"The opening of the Strait of Hormuz is a very welcome development. It will remove supply chain bottlenecks and (address) shortages in sectors like fertilisers and chemicals," he said.



Doval also delved into geopolitical tensions witnessed in various geographies and their impact on various countries.