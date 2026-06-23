Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Opening of Hormuz welcome move: Doval@BRICS conclave

Tue, 23 June 2026
Share:
12:47
image
The opening of the Strait of Hormuz is a very welcome move as it will help energy security, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said on Tuesday while welcoming counterparts from BRICS nations at a key conclave in Delhi.

Doval said freedom of navigation through the key shipping lane will benefit the countries of the region and beyond.

"India welcomes the MoU reached between the US and Iran. We have got cautious optimism, and we hope that it will work. It will help energy security," Doval said.

"The opening of the Strait of Hormuz is a very welcome development. It will remove supply chain bottlenecks and (address) shortages in sectors like fertilisers and chemicals," he said.

Doval also delved into geopolitical tensions witnessed in various geographies and their impact on various countries.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran president: 'Effectiveness of talks depends on...'
LIVE! Iran president: 'Effectiveness of talks depends on...'

MP CM's Family Land Deals Spark Conflict Of Interest Charges
MP CM's Family Land Deals Spark Conflict Of Interest Charges

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's family is under scrutiny after an Indian Express newspaper report revealed their extensive land purchases in Ujjain, particularly in areas benefiting from state infrastructure projects, raising...

3 of family stabbed to death; woman, boyfriend under lens
3 of family stabbed to death; woman, boyfriend under lens

Three members of a family, Somasundar, Muthulaxmi, and their younger daughter Supriya, were found stabbed to death in their Bengaluru apartment. Police suspect the elder daughter and her boyfriend are responsible, possibly due to the...

Wedding preps turn to funeral as UP fire kills engaged couple
Wedding preps turn to funeral as UP fire kills engaged couple

An engaged couple, Neelesh Kumar and Anamika Samant, who were planning their wedding, became victims of a devastating fire at a commercial building in Lucknow, turning their families' wedding preparations into funeral arrangements.

Telegram app is back on Google after ban, not on Apple
Telegram app is back on Google after ban, not on Apple

Instant messaging platform Telegram has been restored in India after a week-long government ban, imposed due to its alleged role in circulating leaked NEET examination papers, expired. The Delhi High Court had upheld the ban as lawful...