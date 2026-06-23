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Odisha to deploy 7,000 cops, 475 CCTV cameras for Puri Rath Yatra

Tue, 23 June 2026
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The Odisha government on Tuesday said it will deploy nearly 7,000 police personnel and 475 CCTV cameras for the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri beginning from July 16.

This was stated by law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan after the second coordination meeting on Rath Yatra.

"This time, the state government has started preparation for the Rath Yatra well in advance since January, and measures are being taken to hold a flawless and incident-free festival," the minister said.

During the meeting, the minister said all the line departments were asked to complete their work well before the commencement of the Rath Yatra. Special arrangements are made for security, crowd management and health service, he said.

ADGP Soumendra Priyadarshi, who is overall in charge of the security arrangements, both inside the temple and outside, said that a massive plan is in place for the festival where around 220 platoons (1 platoon comprise 30 personnel) of police force will be deployed, while five-tier security measures will be in place from Snana Purnima (June 20) to Niladri Bije (July 28). -- PTI

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