Odisha disrobing case: State women commission records victim's statement

09:25

The Odisha State Commission for Women (SCW) has recorded the statement of the victim of a disrobing and molestation incident in Rayagada district, while the NCW has sought an action taken report from the DGP.



Taking suo motu cognisance following media reports that the incident took place over rumours that the victim was a child-lifter, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday sought details of the FIR lodged and the provisions invoked, the status of the investigation and arrests made, and action taken against those responsible for spreading rumours, besides medical care, counselling and rehabilitation provided to the survivor. The panel asked the DGP to submit the report within seven days.



It also sought a report on the measures adopted to ensure the safety of NGO workers and interns, and steps taken to prevent mob vigilantism through community policing and public awareness campaigns.



Odisha SCW chairperson Sovana Mohanty said she spoke to the 22-year-old woman NGO worker, who was allegedly molested and disrobed by a mob on the night of June 16 under the jurisdiction of Kalyansinghpur police station.



"I spoke to the victim through video conferencing and assured her that justice will be provided and all the culprits arrested," Mohanty told reporters.



The incident took place near Kandulguda village, when two NGO workers, a young woman from Delhi and her male colleague from Gujarat, were travelling from Kandhamal's Daringbadi to Thuamul Rampur in Kalahandi district.



Both lost their way and landed near the village. They were mistaken for child-lifters and attacked by a mob of over 100 people.



While 21 people have been apprehended so far, police said more arrests would be made based on video footage and circumstantial evidence. -- PTI