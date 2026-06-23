No rain, but IMD says monsoon begins in Mumbai today

14:58

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed the arrival of the Southwest Monsoon over Mumbai today, bringing relief to people who had been grappling with a prolonged dry spell. This year's onset follows a significant delay, with the city witnessing unusually high temperatures throughout early June before the arrival of these seasonal rains.



According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), "The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of the central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, the remaining parts of Telangana & Odisha, some more parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand & Bihar, today the 23rd June, 2026."



The progression of the seasonal system into the city was part of a larger advancement that also covered several other major regions across central and eastern India.



"Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of North Arabian Sea & Gujarat, some more parts of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, some parts of Madhya Pradesh during next 2-3 days; remaining parts of Jharkhand & Bihar, some parts of Uttar Pradesh during subsequent 3-4 days," India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Residents in Mumbai and Raigad were urged to exercise caution following a fresh nowcast warning issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), citing the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The alert warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and moderate rain spells, with gusty winds expected to reach speeds between 30 and 40 kmph in isolated areas.



According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an orange alert was activated for Mumbai and Raigad as of 7:00 am today and was in effect for the next three hours, highlighting a risk of sudden thunderstorms and lightning.



The IMD has also issued a fishermen's warning for the South Maharashtra-Goa coast, advising fishermen not to venture into the sea from June 22 to June 26 due to squally weather conditions and wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph.



The weather office warned that heavy rainfall may lead to localised flooding and inundation in low-lying and urban areas, flash floods, disruption to road, rail, air and ferry services, damage to standing crops and horticulture, and rough sea conditions along the coast.