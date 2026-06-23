No Kolkata street to bear Mughal, Pathan names: Suvendu

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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari speaks to media persons in Kolkata on Tuesday./ANI Video Grab

The West Bengal capital would not have roads or areas named after Mughals, Pathans or oppressive British rulers, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Tuesday in the face of the opposition's allegation of distorting history after a major city road was renamed.



Speaking in the Assembly during a discussion on the governor's address, he announced the formation of a committee to review the names of roads and areas.



His remarks assume significance against the backdrop of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) renaming the Suhrawardy Avenue, a major thoroughfare in the city's Park Circus area, as Gopal Mukherjee Road.



On Tuesday, the state assembly witnessed a debate over the historical reference behind the original name of the road.



Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee raised questions over the renaming of the Suhrawardy Avenue and said history was being distorted.



He argued that Suhrawardy Avenue was not named after former Pakistani PM Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, who has been linked to the "The Great Calcutta Killings of 1946, but after his grandfather, Maulana Obaidullah Suhrawardy.



The road was named in 1932 after Sir Hassan Suhrawardy, a noted physician and the first Muslim Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calcutta. He was the uncle of Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy. -- PTI