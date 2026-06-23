NEET aspirant dies by suicide in UP, family says she was under stress

20:22

A 19-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide Maharajganj, with the police on Tuesday saying that she was under stress after appearing for the medical entrance examination.



The deceased was identified as Chanchal Bharti, a resident of Chaupariya Kanchanpura village.



According to the family, Chanchal was upset after appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) retake on June 21.



The police said family members found her unconscious at home while they were busy with their routine work. She was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead.



Kotwali station house officer Nirbhay Singh said a NEET question booklet was recovered from the spot, on which a handwritten message read, "I cannot do anything, my brother." -- PTI