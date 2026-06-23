Lucknow had signed Pant for a tournament-record $3.21 million in the player auction before the 2025 season and put the wicketkeeper-batsman in charge of the squad.
An FIR has been registered following a devastating fire in an Aliganj building in Lucknow that killed 15 people. The complaint alleges severe negligence, including the absence of adequate fire safety measures, emergency exits, and proper...
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple has submitted its preliminary report to the Uttar Pradesh government. The SIT, formed on June 13 following requests from the temple...
Police in Pune have detained the fiancee and a male friend of trekker Ketan Vishal Agarwal, who was initially believed to have died in an accidental fall at Lohagad fort. The case is now being investigated as a murder, with allegations...