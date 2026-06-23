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Markets go into a tailspin, Sensex tanks 893 points

Tue, 23 June 2026
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Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty faced heavy selling pressure on Tuesday, dropping over 1 per cent, tracking a bearish trend in global markets along with weakness in HDFC Bank and IT firms.

Fresh foreign fund outflows also led to the weak trading in equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 893.39 points, or 1.16 per cent, to settle at 76,200.68. During the day, it plunged 1,011.56 points, or 1.31 per cent, to 76,082.51.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 278.80 points, or 1.16 per cent, to end at 23,824.10.

Last week, the benchmark indices rallied in four trading sessions out of five. In the previous trading session also, the benchmarks registered gains.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services declined over 3 per cent each. Bharat Electronics, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Eternal, HCL Tech, and State Bank of India were also among the laggrads.

Power Grid, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, and Maruti Suzuki were the winners. -- PTI

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