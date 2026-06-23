Marco Rubio heads to Middle East to iron out US-Iran MoU

15:13

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to embark on a three-day visit to the Middle East on Tuesday (local time) to hold talks on various regional issues, with the US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU) taking centre stage.



According to a release by the US State Department, Rubio will be travelling to the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain from June 23 to 25.



"Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain from June 23-25," the release stated.



During his visit, Rubio will discuss the secure, safe and free transit through the Strait of Hormuz. He is scheduled to meet with the Gulf Cooperation Council in Bahrain.



The Secretary will discuss a range of regional priorities including the memorandum of understanding with Iran, efforts to secure full and free safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz, and the importance of peace and stability in the region," the State Department stated.



"In Bahrain, the Secretary will also meet with the Gulf Cooperation Council to discuss shared priorities across the region," it added. -- PTI