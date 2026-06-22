Lucknow fire tragedy: Police register FIR; three arrested

00:15

Rescue operations underway as a fire breaks out at a coaching centre in Aliganj, in Lucknow on Monday./ANI Photo

Three people have been arrested in connection with the fire incident at a commercial building in Lucknow's Aliganj area that claimed 15 lives, police said on Monday night.



An FIR was registered at Aliganj police station in the case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Act against six named accused and other persons, the police said.



Those arrested have been identified as Ram Krishna Upadhyay (43), a resident of Sector-D, Aliganj; Virendra Prasad Shukla (62), a resident of Sitapur Road area; and Tushar Krishna Jaiswal (31), a resident of Balaganj area, they said.



Officials said the accused were joint owners of the building.



It has been alleged that the building was approved as a residential one but was illegally being used for commercial purposes.



Aliganj ACP Shashi Prakash Mishra told PTI that the allegations were being investigated and appropriate action would be taken.



Further legal proceedings are underway, the police said. -- PTI