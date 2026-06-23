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Lucknow bldg fire: Yogi govt orders demolition

Tue, 23 June 2026
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11:06
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Lucknow Development Authority issues demolition notice for Aliganj building where fire claimed 15 lives.

Lucknow Police have also sealed the building in the Aliganj Police Station area and entry of the general public has also been prohibited as forensic and fire department teams prepare to collect evidence from the site.

A heavy police deployment remained in place at the spot late into the night to secure the premises and assist in the ongoing investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, police have also registered an FIR in connection with the incident at Aliganj Police Station under Sections 110, 105, 125 and 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 6 and 10 of the Uttar Pradesh Fire Service Act, against six accused persons and other responsible individuals.

Police said that three accused, Ramkrishna Upadhyay, Virendra Shukla and Tushank Krishna Jaiswal have been arrested in connection with the case. The accused were taken to the police station after undergoing medical examination, officials said.

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