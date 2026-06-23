'King Edward was.....': Maha minister seeks to rename Mumbai's KEM Hospital

19:11

Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who has proposed to change the name of Mumbai's civic-run KEM Hospital, on Tuesday called British monarch King Edward, after whom the medical facility was named, as "King Kasab who looted India and killed lakhs of Indians".



Speaking in the state legislative council, the BJP leader also said that those who support King Edward should be condemned.



Industries Minister Uday Samant, however, said no decision has been taken yet on changing the name of the hospital.



King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, located in Parel area of central Mumbai, is named to honour British monarch King Edward VII. He was the eldest son of Queen Victoria and reigned from 1901 to 1910.



The hospital was established and inaugurated in 1926. With about 390 staff physicians and 550 resident doctors, the 1800-bed hospital currently treats about 1.8 million out-patients and 85,000 in-patients annually. It is funded mainly by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), as per the hospital's official website.



Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Milind Narvekar asked a question regarding the renaming of KEM in the council. -- PTI