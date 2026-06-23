July 24 deadline not my worry, says Goyal ahead of Greer visit

11:09

Ahead of a crucial two-day visit by US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer to New Delhi beginning Tuesday to resolve outstanding issues in the proposed interim trade deal, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said India does not negotiate trade agreements under deadlines.



Asked about the July 24 deadline, when the universal 10 per cent tariff imposed by the US administration will expire and Section 301 tariffs may kick in, Goyal said the deadline would expire in the US, "nothing which I have to be worried about".



However, Goyal said he would be the "happiest person" if the interim trade deal is finalised before July 24. "My effort in closing a deal is that our exporters, our businesses should benefit from preferential access compared to others who are our competitors, maybe the countries in the Asean region, our neighbours. We are trying to work out with the US how they will ensure we get a comparative advantage so that our exporters can benefit," Goyal said, naming peers such as China, Vietnam and Indonesia.



In a statement, the office of the USTR said Greer would travel to New Delhi to meet his counterpart Goyal to discuss the "historic" interim trade deal in order to "achieve fair, balanced, and reciprocal trade" with the United States.



Goyal and Greer will hold two-day-long trade negotiations this week to give "final touches" to the interim deal under the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), as 99 per cent of the pact has been finalised.



A key issue during the talks this week will be the US investigations against India under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974. Indian officials are not happy over the Trump administration proposing a lower 10 per cent tariff under the Section 301 investigation for forced labour on countries such as Indonesia and Pakistan, while India faces a 12.5 per cent tariff. But the proposed duty would not take effect immediately, as Washington has invited public comments on it till July 6.



Meanwhile, experts remain sceptical of the India-US trade deal. "Even if a deal is signed, there is no guarantee that new tariffs will not follow," Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Initiative founder Ajay Srivastava said.



"The US has launched Section 301 investigations against the EU and Japan despite existing trade agreements. Countries could therefore make permanent and legally binding concessions while still facing future unilateral US trade actions," Srivastava added.



Krity Ambey/Business Standard



