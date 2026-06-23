Iran's respect for US key to resolving war: Trump

10:47

US President Donald Trump said that Iran's continued "respect" for the United States would be essential to maintaining peace following the end of the Iran-Israel conflict. He also expressed optimism that the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz could boost global oil supplies and help stabilize energy markets.



Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday, Trump said, "As long as they respect us--I don't want to use the word fear because that's an inappropriate word--but as long as they respect us, we're not going to have any trouble."



Iran effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz after US and Israeli attacks on February 28, triggering a sharp surge in fuel prices worldwide. Although an interim agreement aimed at ending the conflict included provisions to reopen the vital shipping route, the main passage remains mined and closed. Nevertheless, dozens of vessels successfully transited the strait over the weekend.



Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who led the country's negotiating team, reaffirmed on Monday that Iran would continue to manage the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law.



"Hopefully we can activate the strait again for transit and restore prosperity to the regional and global economy," Ghalibaf told Iranian state media while returning from Switzerland.



Later on Monday, Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Oman, where they met with Foreign Minister Badr al Busaidi to discuss ongoing peace efforts and measures to ensure safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. -- Agencies

